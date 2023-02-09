Creative Planning Takes $66,000 Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 722.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $357.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

