Creative Planning Takes $74,000 Position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Creative Planning owned 0.25% of Loyalty Ventures at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Loyalty Ventures Stock Down 1.1 %
Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $162.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
