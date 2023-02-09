Creative Planning Takes $87,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $720.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.