Creative Planning Takes Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.