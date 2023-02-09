Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €78.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of BNP opened at €63.85 ($68.66) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($74.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.94.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

