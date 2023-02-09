CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,509,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 87,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

