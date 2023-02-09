Critical Analysis: American Lithium (AMLI) versus The Competition

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -32.00 American Lithium Competitors $8.28 billion $2.55 billion -7.18

Analyst Ratings

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 817 2096 2716 87 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.48%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

