Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 2,572 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

