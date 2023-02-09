CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.60

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.60 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 1035477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in CVS Health by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

