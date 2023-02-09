Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $12.32

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.12. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 454,776 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.