Dan Puckett Sells 2,073 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00.
ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
ShockWave Medical stock opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
