Dan Puckett Sells 2,073 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.