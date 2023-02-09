Daniel M. Dickinson Sells 6,070 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

