DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 852.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.39 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.05.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

