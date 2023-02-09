Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.60

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.60 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.31), with a volume of 2045511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.80 ($1.33).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £913.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.59.

Diversified Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -0.50%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

