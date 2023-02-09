Donald J. White Sells 6,136 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

