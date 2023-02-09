East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

