EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $86.19 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

