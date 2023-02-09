EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

