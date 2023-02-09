Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,890 shares of company stock worth $6,500,136. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

