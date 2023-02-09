Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everi were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also

