Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.35

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 233181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 752,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.