F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

