FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FibroGen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 594.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 672.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

