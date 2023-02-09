First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,274 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

