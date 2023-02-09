First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,632 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.