First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

