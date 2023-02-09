First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5,457.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

