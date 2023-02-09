First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,026 shares of company stock worth $6,029,697 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.