First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,364 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance
XTN stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $91.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.