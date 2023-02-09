First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,364 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

XTN stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $91.79.

