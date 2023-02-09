First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,699 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.