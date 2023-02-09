First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 337 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

