First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,401 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

