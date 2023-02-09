First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vaxxinity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $496.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 270,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $804,763.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,180,710 shares in the company, valued at $27,266,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,360,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 270,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $804,763.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,266,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

