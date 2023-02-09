First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

