First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 13.1% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Herc by 115.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Herc by 60.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,105,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,446,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares in the company, valued at $495,446,405.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,542 shares of company stock worth $72,790,947 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

