First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the software’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,698 shares of the software’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALTR opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63, a PEG ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.