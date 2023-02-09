First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of OUT opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

