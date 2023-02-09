First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 488.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCS opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

