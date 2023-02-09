First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Carter’s by 354.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Carter’s by 173.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carter’s by 184.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Carter’s by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 417,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

