First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.4 %

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

BEPC stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.