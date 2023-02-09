First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PJP stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.