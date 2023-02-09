First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $67.40 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,822 shares of company stock worth $40,179,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.