First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $3,346,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $4,061,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of HSKA opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.24 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

