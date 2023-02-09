First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE GATX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

