First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

