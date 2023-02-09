First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 239,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $107.63.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

