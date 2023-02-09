First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Envista by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Envista by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Envista Stock Performance

About Envista

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

