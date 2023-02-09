First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 400.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02.

