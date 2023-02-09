First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of ETRN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

