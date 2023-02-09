First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Whole Earth Brands worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of 121.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.44 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

